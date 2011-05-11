Trump Collapse Confirmed: New Poll Has Him Tied With Ron Paul

Photo: AP

We’re thinking the odds that Trump never runs for the GOP nomination are fading.A new poll of Republican primary voters from PPP found that his support plunged from 26% last time to just 8% this time.



That puts him tied with Ron Paul.

Perhaps “winning” the birth certificate fight has undermined his only point of relevance in this race, although his negatives have always been sky high, with a huge block of voters always saying they’d never support him.

The good news: Trump is one point ahead of Michelle Bachmann.

Bonus Post: Business Insider offers Mr. Trump an E-Z Guide to aborting his GOP presidential campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.