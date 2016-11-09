The contrast between the Trump and Clinton victory parties says it all

Political pundits from both sides of the aisle were betting on this being Hillary Clinton’s night.

But now it looks like Donald Trump has a solid chance of winning the presidency.

Photos from each candidate’s victory party in New York show the stark contrast between the moods of supporters.

Clinton, the Democratic nominee, is holding her event at the Javits Center in Manhattan, and Trump, the Republican nominee, is having his at the Hilton hotel in midtown.

Here’s Clinton’s event:

Drew Angerer/Getty Images People watch voting results at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images A group of women react as voting results come in at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City.

Elsa/Getty Images People watch voting results at Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center November 8, 2016 in New York City.

And here’s Trump’s event:

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images People cheer as voting results for Iowa come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trumps election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 8, 2016 in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images People cheer as voting results for Florida come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trumps election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 8, 2016 in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images People cheer at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trumps election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown on November 8, 2016 in New York City.

