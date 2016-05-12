Here's who 'insiders' say Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will choose for a position in their cabinet

As the march toward the general election continues, many presume Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have all but clinched their party’s respective nominations.

With that in mind, a survey produced by the policy consulting group WhiteBoard Advisors asked education policy leaders the following question:

“If she/he is elected President, who will Hillary Clinton’s/Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education be?”

The resulting report notes the questions were answered by “insiders,” including current and former White House, Department of Education, and Congressional staff members, as well as state education leaders.

For Clinton, Linda Darling-Hammond, an emeritus professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, is the top pick. Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers, and Chris Edley, a former dean of the Berkeley School of Law and co-founder of the Opportunity Institute, were other contenders.

For Trump, former presidential candidate Ben Carson is at the top of the list. Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development

, and Tony Bennett, former Florida secretary of education, were other contending choices.

