Here's who 'insiders' say Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would choose for a cabinet position

Voters across the nation have begun to cast their ballots in the 2016 presidential election, and by end of day the 45th president of the United States will be chosen.

Back in May, a survey produced by policy-consulting group WhiteBoard Advisors asked leaders in education policy the following question:

“If she/he is elected President, who will Hillary Clinton’s/Donald Trump’s Secretary of Education be?”

The resulting report says the questions were answered by “insiders,” described as current and former White House, Department of Education, and congressional staff members as well as state education leaders.

For Trump, some of the experts came back with surprising picks.

Notably, they mentioned Ted Nugent, a musician and vocal supporter of the NRA, and Omarosa Manigault, a reality-show personality known to fans of "The Apprentice," Trump's reality series, during which he coined his famous catchphrase "You're fired."

“I think nobody has any idea,” Andy Rotherham, a senior adviser at Whiteboard, told Business Insider. “I suspect the survey respondents are in a state of disbelief that they are even being asked this question.”

The answers were particularly interesting because Whiteboard posed the question to education-policy experts, not an uniformed group. Unfortunately, Rotherham couldn’t disclose the identify of WhiteBoard’s “insiders,” as they’re referred to, because of a confidentiality agreement.

Still, he explained that the insider group is made up of 50 to 75 current and former White House, Department of Education, and congressional staff members, as well as governors. There’s also a pretty even split along party lines.

For Clinton, Linda Darling-Hammond, an emeritus professor at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, was the top pick. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Chris Edley, a former dean of the Berkeley School of Law and cofounder of the Opportunity Institute, were contenders.

For Trump, former presidential candidate Ben Carson is at the top of the list. Andreas Schleicher, director for education and skills at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and Tony Bennett, Florida’s former education commissioner, were other higher-ranking choices.

