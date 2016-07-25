Donald Trump scores post-convention bump in polls, takes lead over Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump took an edge over Hillary Clinton in a set of new polls Monday, receiving an expected bump following the Republican National Convention.

A CNN/ORC poll put the Republican presidential nominee at 48% and his Democratic rival at 45% in a head-to-head contest. The margin of error was 3.5% margin.

But, in a four-way matchup that included Gary Johnson (with 9% of the vote) and Jill Stein (with 3%), Trump’s lead widened — he came out at 44% to Clinton’s 39%.

That is Trump’s best showing against Clinton in CNN’s poll since September 2015.

A new Morning Consult poll also showed Trump defeating Clinton, with 44% of the vote compared to Clinton’s 40%.

Another poll conducted after the convention, from CBS News, showed Trump with a 1-point lead over Clinton. That poll’s margin of error was 4%.

Trump was also leading Clinton by 0.2 points in the RealClearPolitics average, only the second time this election cycle he had overtaken Clinton in the website’s collection of polls.

The polls were conducted after the Republicans had their convention in Cleveland last week, where Trump was officially named the party’s nominee for president.

Trump was generally well-received at the convention. Many Republicans at the event rallied around Trump when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz showed up to speak but didn’t endorse the brash billionaire, and Trump’s Thursday-night speech received generally positive reviews among Republicans.

And Trump’s daughter Ivanka was a big hit among convention attendees, who were impressed by her speech that characterised her father as a champion of women.

The Democrats hold their convention this week in Philadelphia. Clinton is expected to be officially named the party’s nominee for president.

