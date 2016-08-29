Donald Trump challenges Hillary Clinton to release detailed medical records

Darren Hauck/Getty Images Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally on August 16, 2016 in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Hillary Clinton’s health on Sunday, challenging the Democratic presidential nominee in a tweet to release “detailed medical records.”

I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2016

Clinton has withstood two weeks’ worth of health-related attacks from her Republican rival and conservative pundits and websites. Earlier this month, Trump claimed in multiple speeches that Clinton lacks the “mental and physical stamina” required of the presidency.

Clinton laughed off the assertion in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” last week, and later dismissed Trump’s comments as a “paranoid fever dream.”

Trump’s own medical history has come under renewed scrutiny this week after Harold Bornstein, the physician who authored a glowing assessment of Trump’s health in December, revealed to NBC News that he wrote his letter in five minutes and purposely imitated the candidate’s rhetorical style.

Clinton’s physician Lisa Bardack released a public letter last year summarizing her health, writing that Clinton was “in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.