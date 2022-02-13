Allegations that Clinton operatives tried to infiltrate Trump Tower, White House servers are crimes that ‘would have been punishable by death,’ claims Trump

Donald Trump (L), Hillary Clinton (R). Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images (L), Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images (R).

Court filing alleges Clinton operatives tried to “infiltrate” Trump Tower, White House servers.

Trump said the crime “would have been punishable by death” in a “stronger period of time.”

Special Counsel John Durham was appointed to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia inquiry.

Former President Donald Trump accused operatives linked to Hillary Clinton’s campaign of spying on him and suggested they deserved to be put to death.

Trump released a statement about a new court filing by Special Counsel John Durham, which alleged the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” servers belonging to Trump Tower and later the White House to link Trump to Russia, according to Fox News.

Trump said, On Friday, that the filing provided “indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign.”

“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said in the statement.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death.”

The former president added that he believed reparations should be paid to “those in our country who have been damaged by this.”

In 2019, then-attorney general William Barr appointed John Durham to investigate the origins of the FBI’s Russia inquiry.

The decision was praised by then-President Trump, who said he hoped that Durham would “go after” former FBI Director James Comey, Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and others he blamed for the Mueller probe.

Last year, Durham charged the Democratic-linked lawyer, Michael Sussman, with one count of lying to the FBI.

Durham accused Sussman of making a false statement by saying he was not representing a client in presenting information to the FBI, alleging a “secret communications channel” between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, a Russian bank.

Durham alleges that Sussman was working on behalf of at least two clients, the Clinton campaign and a technology executive when he conveyed the allegations to the FBI.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty to the false statement charge and is due to go on trial in late spring this year.

Durham’s filing on Friday focused on potential conflicts of interest related to Sussman’s representation, according to Fox News.

The motion alleges that Sussman repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign “for his work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations,” which involved a tech executive, an investigative firm, and lawyers linked to the Clinton campaign, the outlet said.

Durham claimed in the motion that the tech executive asked researchers to “mine Internet data to establish ‘an inference’ and ‘narrative’ tying then-candidate Trump to Russia,” Fox News reported.

Donald Trump Jr. weighed in on the court filing, suggesting Hillary Clinton committed treason.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump and the RNC funded SIGINT collection AGAINST the Executive Office of the President of the United States, just like the Russians do. This is TREASON!,” Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

“Just kidding, it was Hillary Clinton and a big tech executive. Durham is coming.”