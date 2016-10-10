Voter asks Trump and Clinton to say one nice thing about each other -- here are their answers

Getty Images Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

The final question of Sunday’s second presidential debate provided arguably the best answers all night.

Karl Becker, a voter in the audience at Washington University in St. Louis, asked both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to say one nice thing about each other.

“My question to both of you is, regardless of the current rhetoric, would either of you name one positive thing that you respect in one another?” Becker asked.

Clinton answered first.

“Well, I certainly will,” she said. “Because I think that’s a very fair and important question. Look, I respect his children. His children are incredibly able and devoted, and I think that says a lot about Donald.”

“I don’t agree with nearly anything else he says or does, but I do respect that, and I think that’s something that as a mother and a grandmother is very important to me,” she continued. “So, I believe that this election has become in part so conflict oriented, so intense, because there’s a lot at stake. This is not an ordinary time and this is not an ordinary election.”

Trump responded next, and said he appreciated what he considered “a very nice compliment” from Clinton.

“I don’t know if it was meant to be a compliment but it is a great compliment,” he said. “And I’m very proud of my children. They have done a wonderful jobs and they are wonderful kids. So I consider that a compliment.”

“I will say this about Hillary: She doesn’t quit,” Trump continued. “She doesn’t give up. I respect that. I tell it like it is. She’s a fighter. I disagree with much of what she’s fighting for. I disagree with her judgment in many cases. But she does fight hard and she doesn’t quit and she doesn’t give up and I consider that to be a very good trait.”

