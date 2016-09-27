Trump slams Clinton: 'No wonder you've been fighting ISIS your entire adult life'

The first presidential debate went off the rails Monday when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton mentioned a fact-checking feature on her website.

Clinton, while arguing with her Republican rival Donald Trump about taxes and the economy, invited the audience to visit her website to see its debate fact-checker.

After Clinton finished discussing her economic plans, moderator Lester Holt tried to move on to another subject as the debate is scheduled to be divided into 15-minute segments.

Trump cut him off and made a pivot to terrorism.

“You go to her website and you take a look at her website, she’s going to raise taxes $1.3 trillion and look at her website,” Trump said. “You know what, it’s no different than this. She’s telling us how to fight ISIS. Just go to her website. She tells you how to fight ISIS on her website. I don’t think General Douglas MacArthur would like that too much.”

Holt attempted to regain control and move on, but Clinton cut in to respond to Trump.

“At least I have a plan to fight ISIS,” she said.

Trump shot back: “No, no. You’re telling the enemy everything you want to do.”

Clinton said she was not.

“You’re telling the enemy everything you want to do,” Trump said. “No wonder you’ve been fighting ISIS your entire adult life.”

Clinton then invited the fact checkers to “get to work.”

Watch the moment here:

