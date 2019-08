Trump takes aim at Clinton's health in TV ad: She 'doesn't have' the 'strength or stamina'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to portray Hillary Clinton as a weak leader with failing health in a new ad released on Tuesday.

The 30-second spot highlighted the “dangerous world” the next president will inherit and argued Clinton “doesn’t have┬áthe “fortitude, strength, or stamina” to lead the US.

The ad contained video of Clinton coughing and collapsing outside a 9/11 memorial event.

Here’s the ad:

Clinton has maintained that she is in excellent health and has released a letter from her doctor saying she is fit to serve as president.

The ad was released just days after Trump praised Clinton for being a “fighter” who “doesn’t give up” in Sunday’s presidential debate.

Throughout the campaign, Trump has pushed conspiracies against his opponents. In the primary campaign, for instance, he suggested then-rival Ted Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

