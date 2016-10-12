Trump takes aim at Clinton's health in TV ad: She 'doesn't have' the 'strength or stamina'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sought to portray Hillary Clinton as a weak leader with failing health in a new ad released on Tuesday.

The 30-second spot highlighted the “dangerous world” the next president will inherit and argued Clinton “doesn’t have the “fortitude, strength, or stamina” to lead the US.

The ad contained video of Clinton coughing and collapsing outside a 9/11 memorial event.

Here’s the ad:

Clinton has maintained that she is in excellent health and has released a letter from her doctor saying she is fit to serve as president.

The ad was released just days after Trump praised Clinton for being a “fighter” who “doesn’t give up” in Sunday’s presidential debate.

Throughout the campaign, Trump has pushed conspiracies against his opponents. In the primary campaign, for instance, he suggested then-rival Ted Cruz’s father was somehow involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

