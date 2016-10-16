TRUMP: 'I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate'

CNN Donald Trump in Portsmouth.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump attacked Hillary Clinton at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday, making an extraordinary suggestion that she may have been on some kind of drug during the last presidential debate.

Trump discussed the upcoming third and final presidential debate on Wednesday, telling a crowd of supporters that Clinton was getting “pumped up” for the political sparring match.

“We’re like athletes,” Trump said. “…[B]ut athletes, they make them take a drug test, right? I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate.”

“We should take a drug test, because I don’t know what’s going on with her,” Trump continued as the audience cheered. “Anyway — I’m willing to do it.”

Trump said that at the beginning of the last debate, at Washington University in St. Louis, Clinton was “all pumped up,” and by the end she could, “barely reach her car.”

Trump also spent time during Saturday’s rally boasting about how he beat “17 governors and senators” during the contentious Republican primary campaign. He also alleged that Sen. Bernie Sanders got a “little bit of a bad deal” during the Democratic primary, based on the WikiLeaks email releases which have dogged the Clinton campaign.

The crowds at Trump’s rallies have gotten more and more raucous as the brash billionaire’s campaign reels from numerous sexual misconduct allegations leveled at Trump.

Trump has continued his allegations that the election is “rigged” against him. Business Insider’s latest electoral projection map has found Clinton with a clear advantage heading into Election Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.