TRUMP: Clinton 'has taught us' about our cyber vulnerability

Donald Trump took a shot at Hillary Clinton in a speech on Wednesday while talking about his plan to improve US cybersecurity.

The Republican presidential nominee said his Democratic rival taught Americans “how vulnerable we are” to hacking. Clinton has come under fire for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

“We will improve the Department of Defence’s cyber capabilities. A new threat, a new problem, very expensive, and we’re not doing very well with cyber,” Trump said. “Hillary Clinton has taught us, really, how vulnerable we are in cyber hacking. It’s probably our only thing that we’ve learned from Hillary Clinton.”

Experts have questioned whether Russian hackers might have had access to Clinton’s emails while she used the server, which housed emails discussing government business. The FBI recently investigated Clinton for her use of the server, and FBI Director James Comey said she was “extremely careless” in handling classified information.

“One of the first things we must do is to enforce all classification rules and to enforce all laws relating to the handling of classified information,” Trump said.

“Hillary Clinton put her emails on a secret server nobody knew about except for the man that was given the fifth,” he continued, referring to Clinton’s former IT aide who has invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and refused to talk.

NOW WATCH: Watch Donald Trump attempt to explain why he thinks Hillary Clinton is a bigot



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.