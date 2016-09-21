Donald Trump rages at Hillary Clinton: She is 'copying my aeroplane rallies!'

Donald Trump raged at Hillary Clinton for “copying” his signature aeroplane rallies and criticised her for taking a day off campaigning.

“Do people notice Hillary is copying my aeroplane rallies — she puts the plane behind her like I have been doing from the beginning,” Trump tweeted.

He continued in a subsequent tweet: “Hillary Clinton is taking the day off again, she needs the rest. Sleep well Hillary — see you at the debate!”

The Republican presidential nominee has become known for holding rallies in front of his giant Trump-branded Boeing 757, and on Monday his Democratic rival talked to press while standing before her plane.

Here’s how Clinton’s press conference looked on Monday:

And here’s how Trump’s rallies look at airports:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.