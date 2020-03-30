Trump accuses hospitals of hoarding ventilators as the US faces shortages

Reuters President Donald Trump at the White House.

President Donald Trump on Sunday accused hospitals of hoarding ventilators, though he did not provide evidence to back up his claims.

Ventilators are a vital tool for medical facilities treating patients with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

He also told reporters they should look into a purported disappearance of masks from New York hospitals.

Trump made the remarks during a White House press briefing on Sunday night.

“We have some healthcare workers, some hospitals … hoarding equipment including ventilators,” he said. “We have to release those ventilators – especially hospitals that are never going to use them.”

Trump did not specify which hospitals were hoarding ventilators, nor did he provide evidence to back up his claims.

He also told reporters they should look into a purported disappearance of masks from New York hospitals, where he said use had risen from 20,000 a week to up to 300,000.

“Where are the masks going – are they going out the backdoor?” Trump asked rhetorically.

New York has become the epicentre of the US coronavirus outbreak. As of Sunday night, the state had confirmed more than 59,600 coronavirus cases and more than 965 deaths.

Ventilators are a vital tool for medical facilities trying to save the lives of people with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. But experts have warned that America faces a shortage of critical supplies in the months ahead as the number of cases continues to grow.

A February report from the Centre for Health Security at Johns Hopkins found that the US had about 170,000 ventilators, including about 8,900 held in a national reserve.

One expert has estimated about 1 million Americans may need ventilator treatment during the coronavirus outbreak, straining the country’s resources even if all those cases do not overlap. Shortages of other medical gear like masks have already started to affect US hospitals.

On Wednesday, Trump issued an executive order meant to prevent the hoarding and price gouging of essential medical equipment, including ventilators, masks, and chloroquine, a drug in clinical trials to test its viability as a coronavirus treatment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that New York needed 30,000 more ventilators to address the expected influx of coronavirus patients.

But Trump has disputed such estimates. Trump told the Fox News host Sean Hannity last week that he didn’t think areas needed 30,000 to 40,000 more ventilators to treat patients.

“I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” Trump told Hannity. “You go into major hospitals sometimes, and they will have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

Trump invoked the Defence Production Act – a Korean War-era national security legislation that lets the president direct industries to manufacture essentials during a national crisis – on Friday, compelling General Motors to help the country produce ventilators.

Trump had earlier attacked GM on Twitter after The New York Times reported that the US government was having second thoughts about a deal with the company to produce ventilators.

“As usual with ‘this’ General Motors, things just never seem to work out,” he tweeted. “They said they were going to give us 40,000 much-needed Ventilators, ‘very quickly’. Now they are saying it will only be 6,000, in late April, and they want top dollar.”

