Trump tells Fox News he doesn't think areas need 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators. New York has more than 37,000 COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths.

President Donald Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday that he didn’t think places needed 30,000 additional ventilators to treat people with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said the state needs 30,000 more ventilators to address the influx of patients. As of Thursday, the state had reported more than 37,000 cases and more than 380 deaths.

Hospitals all across the country have requested more equipment to handle the influx of COVID-19 cases.

The “PBS NewsHour” journalist Yamiche Alcindor tweeted that Trump was saying Cuomo “is off base to say NY state needs 30,000 ventilators.”

Trump also said governors shouldn’t rely on the federal government to address their outbreaks.

“A lot of equipment is being asked for that I don’t think they will need,” Trump said.

"I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators" – President Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/g7XLVYNyVp — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 27, 2020

Earlier this week, Trump said he would give federal aid to states that “treat us well.”

During the Fox News interview, the president was critical of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In a teleconference with governors on Thursday, Trump claimed that the federal government was handling the outbreak at a “level that people find pretty impressive,” but Inslee said every state still needed more supplies, ABC News reported.

“The point I want to make is I don’t want you to be the back-up quarterback, we need you to be Tom Brady here,” Inslee told Trump, according to ABC. Trump responded that he inherited an “outdated” and “broken system.”

Trump described Inslee to Hannity as “a failed presidential candidate” who is “always complaining,” adding that Inslee should do more to address the coronavirus outbreak in his state. As of Thursday, Washington had reported more than 3,000 infections and nearly 150 deaths.

Trump referred to Whitmer as “the young woman governor, you know who I’m talking about, from Michigan” and said she did not understand what was going on and complains. Michigan has reported over 2,800 COVID-19 cases and at least 60 deaths.

Healthcare workers in hospitals across the country have asked for more personal protective gear and life-saving equipment like ventilators to treat the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

