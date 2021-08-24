Trump claims Biden’s Afghanistan evacuation could be bringing ‘terrorists’ to America

Former president Donald Trump claimed on August 25 that Biden could be airlifting Afghan terrorists into the US. AP Photo/LM Otero

Former President Donald Trump on August 25 claimed that terrorists are being airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods worldwide.

He added that there was a possibility that Biden could be bringing terrorists to America.

Last week, Trump told Fox News the military should not leave people who “should be allowed to seek refuge” behind.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that the Biden administration could be bringing terrorists from Afghanistan to the US by evacuating Afghan refugees.

“Biden surrendered Afghanistan to terrorists and left thousands of Americans for dead by pulling out the military before our citizens,” Trump said in a statement on August 25.

“You can be sure the Taliban, who are now in complete control, didn’t allow the best and brightest to board these evacuation flights. Instead, we can only imagine how many thousands of terrorists have been airlifted out of Afghanistan and into neighborhoods around the world,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“What a terrible failure. NO VETTING. How many terrorists will Joe Biden bring to America? We don’t know!” the former president wrote, without citing evidence.

Many Afghan immigrants are traveling to the US using Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs), which are offered to people who have aided the American armed forces by serving as interpreters. Military members are currently pushing for the US government to help their Afghan friends and allies whose lives are now in danger after the capital of Kabul fell to Taliban militants on August 15.

The Hill reported that Afghan evacuees are being sent to transit centers in third countries like Germany, where they are undergoing security checks and vetting before being allowed to enter the US. Biden also asserted on Sunday that all Afghan refugees will face a thorough vetting process before being brought in.

The former president’s August 25 statement echoes sentiments expressed by other conservative figures.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his show on August 16 that Afghan refugees may be “invading” the US and occupying its neighborhoods.

“If history is any guide, and it’s always a guide, we will see many refugees from Afghanistan resettle in our country in the coming months, probably in your neighborhood. And over the next decade, that number may swell to the millions,” Carlson said.

Last week, Trump said that Biden should help America’s Afghan allies before withdrawing the troops.

“By the way, I’m America-first, okay? The Americans come out first,” Trump said to Fox News host Sean Hannity on August 17. “But we’re also going to help people that helped us. And we have to be very careful with the vetting, because you have some rough people in there, but we’re going to help those people.”

President Joe Biden said last week that he hopes to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 Afghans from the country who have been of assistance to the US. Since August 14, the US has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of approximately 70,700 people from Afghanistan, the White House said in a tweet on Tuesday.