Trump claims all New York judges hate him after one ruled he and his kids can be deposed in investigation of business practices

Former President Donald Trump. Evan Vucci/AP

A Manhattan judge ruled Trump must sit for a deposition in the NY investigation into the Trump Organization.

In response, Trump claimed that all New York judges hate him.

“I can’t get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary,” he said.

Former President Donald Trump claimed that all New York judges hate him after one ruled that he must sit for a deposition for the civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices.

A Manhattan judge ruled on Thursday that Trump and two of his adult children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., must sit for a deposition and provide personal business documents in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.

Trump responded with a statement that said: “I can’t get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible!”