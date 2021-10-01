Trump told his press secretary that Justin Trudeau’s mom had sex with ‘all of the Rolling Stones,’ according to a new book

Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Trump claimed that Margaret Trudeau, the Canadian PM’s mother, had sex with ‘all the Rolling Stones.’

That’s according to former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new book.

Margaret Trudeau has denied sleeping with any of the Rolling Stones, but later said she wished she had.

According to an excerpt from former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in the Trump White House,” former President Donald Trump told Grisham that Justin Trudeau’s mother, Margaret, had sex “with all of the Rolling Stones.”

The exchange on board Air Force One in early 2020, according to Grisham. The former president was in an overall “good mood” and chatted with Grisham about topics like going vegan.

“I was sitting with him in his cabin, and for whatever reason – maybe he had just read something or seen his face on TV – Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau popped into the president’s head,” Grisham says, setting up the exchange.

“Are you OK if I say this?” Trump reportedly prompted Grisham before making the bold claim.

“That was always a troubling question. Who knew what was going to come out of his mouth? Sure, I nodded,” Grisham writes.

“Trudeau’s mom. She [had sex with] all of the Rolling Stones,” Trump said, according to Grisham’s recounting.

Margaret Trudeau, the one-time wife of former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and current Prime Minister Trudeau’s mother, is an author and actress. According to Vanity Fair, Margaret has lived a “life of glitz and unbridled hedonism,” including a 1977 Rolling Stones concert where she reportedly “sang and strutted” and Mick Jagger’s feet and “stared at him worshipfully throughout the performance.”

She also hosted a party with the Stones in her hotel suite, only for Jagger to later tell the Evening Standard that Trudeau is a “very sick girl in search of something. She found it-but not with me. I wouldn’t go near her with a barge pole.”

For her part, Margaret Trudeau has denied any affair with members of the band, though she later said, at a conference on mental health, “I should have slept with every single one of them.”