Trump's big victory tour will kick off in Cincinnati

President-elect Donald Trump is about to start a “thank you” tour of campaign-esque rallies — beginning Thursday in Cincinnati.

Trump will hold a large rally at the US Bank Arena that evening, according to a schedule on his campaign website. Vice President Mike Pence will also attend the rally.

George Gigicos, the director of Trump’s campaign advance team, told reporters earlier this month that the president-elect would be travelling “obviously to the states that we won and the swing states we flipped over” as part of his pseudo victory tour.

