'Time will tell on trade': Trump speaks out after meeting with China's president

President Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to reflect on his meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping and his wife, Madame Peng Liyuan.

“It was a great honour to have President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan of China as our guests in the United States. Tremendous … goodwill and friendship was formed, but only time will tell on trade,” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s meeting with China’s president on Friday was highly-anticipated on the heels of Trump’s campaign, during which he repeatedly blasted China for currency manipulation and unfair trade policies with the US.

He also angered the country when he accepted a phone call from Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen.

Here’s the tweets:

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2017

