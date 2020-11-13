Trump's kids are said to be split over whether he should concede, with Ivanka looking for an off-ramp while Eric and Don Jr. want to fight to the end

Joe Raedle/Getty Images A 2016 image shows Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, sitting between Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.

President Donald Trump’s children are split over whether Trump should concede the election or keep fighting, CNN reported.

Ivanka Trump – employed as a White House advisor – and her husband Jared Kushner want Trump to concede after Georgia finishes its recount, per CNN.

The report says his eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, think he should keep fighting even after that result comes back.

Don Jr. and Eric have been bullish in public, baselessly alleging fraud and disputing the results in line with their father, while Ivanka has been more reserved.

President Donald Trump’s children are split on whether the president should concede the presidential election soon or keep fighting, CNN reported.

The conflicting advice comes as Trump continues to baselessly challenge the results that saw him lose to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, now the President-elect.

Citing unnamed sources, CNN said that Ivanka Trump â€” his eldest daughter and a White House advisor â€” thinks that Trump should formally concede the election after the recount in Georgia is completed.

Her husband Jared Kusher was said to share that view.

But, per CNN, his adult sons Don Jr. and Eric, think Trump should keep fighting.

Trump’s three oldest children have been among his closest allies as president, acting as his advisors and surrogates at rallies and continuing his family business dealings.

And Don Jr. in particular has echoed and pushed forward Trump’s claims, including those that Trump has shared with no evidence.

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, listen during a meeting with technology industry leaders at Trump Tower in New York, NY on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016.

A source told CNN that Ivanka has approached her father, worried that a drawn-out fight would further harm his reputation and his businesses.

Another source said that she and Kushner want Trump to let his existing legal challenges play out and concede after the Georgia recount, which has a deadline of November 20 to be complete.

Kusher, who is also a Trump advisor, had already approached Trump about conceding, CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported earlier this month.

In contrast, Don Jr. and Eric want Trump to keep fighting past the recount.

The report comes after others reports of a split among those close to Trump about what the president should do. CNN also reported earlier this month that First Lady Melania Trump had also told Trump to concede.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump at the White House in August 2020.

Trump’s eldest sons have shared theories that support their father’s on Twitter.

Don Jr. tweeted on November 8: “We went from 4 years of Russia rigged the election, to elections can’t be rigged really fast didn’t we???”

And Eric Trump has shared unproven and disproven claims about issues with ballots, as well as sharing tweets from his father and brother.

A White House spokesperson and a spokesperson for Don Jr. declined to comment to CNN.



Trump has so far refused to concede the election, instead promoting baseless theories of voter fraud and claiming he win through recounts and legal challenges.

His refusal means Biden has so far been denied access to resources like funding and intelligence briefings for his transition.

A source familiar with Trump’s thinking told CNN that Trump doesn’t think he will win the election, but wants to appear to fight for his supporters: “He knows he’s not going to win, but he also knows he holds all the cards right now because he knows that he won 72 million votes and founded a movement.”

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump’s top advisors are privately admitting that Trump has little chance of overturning the election result.

