After 2 days of controversial executive actions, Trump goes on tweetstorm about CNN and Chicago 'carnage'

President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account published some threatening and critical tweets Tuesday night, most notably a warning that he would “send in the feds” unless Chicago “fixes its carnage.”

In the span of about 20 minutes, the account tweeted messages praising Fox News while criticising CNN, threatening to “send in the feds” to Chicago in response to the city’s crime problem, and touting Trump’s plans for national security.

The tweets about Chicago followed comments from the city’s mayor, Rahm Emanuel, who said Monday that Trump should get over his fixation with the size of the audience that witnessed his inauguration.

It was not immediately clear what Trump meant when musing about sending in “the feds.” He has urged Emanuel before to seek US help if the city failed to reduce its homicide rate. January could indeed become a record-setting month for shootings and homicides in the city.

The social-media messages also came after two days of pronouncements and executive actions from the Trump administration — some of which have been controversial on different fronts.

During his first two weekdays in office, Trump:

Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, also attempted to give credence to the president’s claims of voter fraud on Tuesday. Those assertions have proven to be false, despite Trump’s continued insistence that millions of people who voted for Hillary Clinton and caused him to lose the popular vote did so illegally.

The White House has offered no evidence to back up Trump’s repeated voter-fraud claims, prompting an impassioned rebuke from CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

