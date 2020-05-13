Trump praises the oil rally, says energy companies 'are starting to look very good again'

Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump praised the oil-market recovery on Tuesday, noting that rising prices will aid the US energy sector after weeks of deteriorating sentiment.

West Texas Intermediate crude leaped as much as 8.7%, to $US26.33 per barrel, in Tuesday trading, extending a rebound that began when Saudi Arabia further cut production on Monday.

The oil rally creates “the BEST of all Worlds” and leaves US energy firms “starting to look very good again,” Trump tweeted.

Watch oil trade live here.

President Donald Trump cheered soaring oil prices on Tuesday, adding that the commodity rally will reinvigorate American energy companies struggling through the economic downturn.

Saudi Arabia announced on Monday it would further slash pumping activity to prop up the battered oil market. Prices have swiftly rebounded after tumbling to negative levels in late April. While storage concerns loom and demand only slowly returns, prices have mostly stabilised near pre-crash levels.

The oil surge creates “the BEST of all Worlds” as Americans can enjoy historically low gasoline prices while the energy sector recovers, Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.



Read more:

MORGAN STANLEY: A combo of powerful forces is brewing an inflation comeback that will alter the investing landscape. Buy these 20 stocks to profit from its return.



“Crude Oil prices going up as Saudi Arabia cuts production levels. Our great Energy Companies, with millions of JOBS, are starting to look very good again. At the same time, gasoline prices at record lows (like a big Tax Cut),” he added, ending the message with “‘Transition To Greatness.'”

West Texas Intermediate crude oil leaped as much as 8.7% on Tuesday, to $US26.23 per barrel. International benchmark Brent crude jumped 3.6%, to $US30.70 per barrel.

Though US gasoline prices remain below $US2 per gallon on average, rates have slightly risen alongside the market bounce. The current average sits at $US1.85 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, up from last week’s $US1.79 reading.



Read more:

Bill Miller’s record-setting fund beat the market for 15 straight years. He explains why he’s still bullish on airlines, even after Warren Buffett abandoned the industry twice.



The tweet follows weeks of rumours around whether the White House would offer direct aid to the energy sector. Many of the firms were deemed ineligible for the government’s emergency relief measures. Administration officials are still considering new aid options, according to Bloomberg, while the Federal Reserve relaxed its lending programs last week to include more energy companies.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







GrubHub surges 38% on report of potential takeover by Uber









Hedge funds posted their best month since the financial crisis in April amid the torrid market rebound









A group of healthcare stocks is enjoying the market’s biggest post-crash comeback and has returned 1,000% over the past decade. One investment firm says there’s even more upside – and shares 3 companies it’s buying.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.