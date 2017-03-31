Trump suggests he may 'change libel laws' in tweet attacking New York Times

President Donald Trump again on Thursday attacked The New York Times for its coverage of him.

He tweeted Thursday morning that the newspaper is disgracing the media industry and suggested that he might change libel laws in response.

“The failing @nytimes has disgraced the media world,” Trump tweeted. “Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change libel laws?”

Trump has long criticised the Times for its coverage, both on the campaign trail and on Twitter post-election.

The feud erupted again this week when Trump tweeted that the Times “apologised to its subscribers, right after the election, because their coverage was so wrong.” The Times pushed back with a statement saying the newspaper did not apologise.

“We stand by our coverage & thank our millions of subscribers for supporting our journalism,” the Times tweeted Wednesday morning.

The newspaper was critical of Trump during the election and ran major stories on his treatment of women and failed business deals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.