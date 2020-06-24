Former NFL star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson says he is going to give away $245,000 in 'stimulus checks' since Trump won't

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images ‘I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games,’ Johnson wrote.

Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson said on Twitter that he’s planning on giving out stimulus checks through the Cash App to help people get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games,” he wrote in a tweet that also appeared to show $US245,000 in an online account.

It’s not the first time Johnson has made news for his charity during the pandemic.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson says he’s ready to help out fans who have been in need of some extra cash to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Johnson tweeted to his 3.2 million followers that he was “giving out stimulus checks July 1st” via the Cash app. Johnson wrote that he was prompted to take part in the charitable giving because “Trump want to keep playing games.”

Attached to the tweet was an image that appeared to show $US245,000 in an account that Johnson intends to make use of come July.

I’m giving out stimulus checks July 1st if you have cash app since Trump want to keep playing games ®️ pic.twitter.com/RlEubiPNUu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 23, 2020

Johnson continued his criticism of Trump’s response to the pandemic in a second tweet, arguing that the initial stimulus package that sent $US1,200 to Americans back in April was not enough to sustain through a pandemic that has left a huge swath of citizens unemployed.

“How the f— are people supposed to stretch $US1,200 for 3 months?” Johnson asked.

Giveaways through Cash App have been a popular trend amongst influencers and celebrities, with YouTuber Jeffree Star recently taking part in a similar form of direct donation. While some influencers have made use of the app, others have hoped to take advantage of their goodwill, with scammers setting up fake giveaways in order to defraud those looking for help.

While Johnson seems new to the Cash App giveaway game, in his replies there was no shortage of fans eager to ask for his help.

$MBibs13 I’ll never watch the clip of you trying to block Ray Lewis again. ???????? — Bibs (@BibsCorner) June 23, 2020

$damien2394 it’s my birthday man — June 23???? (@D_Lamont23) June 23, 2020

It’s not the first time Johnson has made news with his charitable giving during the pandemic. In May, the former NFL wide receiver left a generous $US1,000 tip at a restaurant in Florida with the message “Sorry about the pandemic, hope this helps.”

Now, it looks like Johnson is hoping to bring that same charity to an even wider group of people. If Johnson really plans on giving away nearly a quarter of a million dollars, there should be plenty to go around.

