Shocking photos show pro-Trump rioters in the Capitol stealing memorabilia and breaking into the desks of lawmakers

A joint session of Congress to count the 2020 presidential race’s Electoral College votes descended into chaos as violent pro-Trump rioters breached the Capitol building.

Lawmakers were evacuated as the rioters invaded the House and Senate Chambers and vandalised congressional offices.

The Capitol Building came under siege from pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday during a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential race.

The rioters, fresh from a “March for Trump” rally to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, stormed the building, sending the House and Senate into recess and forcing lawmakers, Hill staffers, and reporters to shelter in their offices before being evacuated.

Protesters sat in Vice President Mike Pence’s chair in the Senate Chamber, vandalised congressional offices, and looted items like podiums from the building.

CNN Congressional reporter Al Zaslav quoted Capitol Police on Twitter saying that the building is “trashed.” The FBI also released a statement saying they had deployed forces “to assist our U.S. Capitol Police partners as requested in protection of federal property and public safety.”

Here’s a look inside the chaos.

Rioters rifled through desks in the Senate Chamber.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Protesters enter the Senate Chamber.

Rioters stormed the Capitol, bypassing security and forcing their way into the building.

A protester sat in the head chair of the Senate Chamber where Vice President Mike Pence had sat shortly before.

Win McNamee/Getty Images A protester sits in the Senate Chamber.

Pence was evacuated and called on protesters to leave the Capitol, tweeting “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump supporters vandalised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Protesters flipped tables and pulled photos off the walls, according to the New York Times.

A protester left a note in Pelosi’s office reading “We will not back down.”

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of US President Donald Trump leaves a note in the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged President Trump to order the protesters to leave immediately.

Another protester appeared to steal a podium.

Win McNamee/Getty Images Protesters enter the US Capitol Building.

The D.C. National Guard was deployed to the scene, as well as Virginia’s National Guard troops and state troopers.

A Trump supporter climbed on stop of a statue of President Gerald R. Ford with a Trump flag and a “Make America Great Again” hat.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump enter the US Capitol’s Rotunda.

Protesters overwhelmed security forces and entered the Capitol’s Rotunda.

A protester took a riot shield from a member of the Capitol Police.

Mike Theiler/Reuters A supporter of President Donald Trump takes a seat away from the action on the second floor of the US Capitol.

Capitol Police were overwhelmed by the crowds.

A Trump supporter invaded a congressional office and sat at the desk.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images A supporter of President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building.

Trump did eventually tell protesters to “go home.”

