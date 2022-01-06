Trump cancelled his Jan 6 speech because he was concerned he’d get bad TV ratings, a CNN analyst said

Donald Trump, then US president, at a rally in the hours before the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo

Trump cancelled his January 6 speech fearing it would get little live coverage, per a CNN analyst.

Networks seemed unlikely to cover the event live, limiting Trump’s reach.

Trump has long been fixated on TV ratings.

Former President Donald Trump cancelled a planned speech on the anniversary of the Capitol riot partly from concern that it would get low TV ratings, according to a CNN analyst.

Trump had planned a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort on the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, which was fueled by his conspiracy theories that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

But Trump cancelled the event Tuesday, in a statement repeating attacks on the media and the House committee investigating the riot.

Reports since then suggested that his aides worried Trump planned to defend the rioters, push conspiracy theories, and berate reporters at the event.

In an appearance on CNN Wednesday, chief political analyst Gloria Borger said that she had been told by a GOP source that part of Trump’s motivation was concern about low interest from TV networks.

Borger said: “I was told today by a Republican source with knowledge that the president when he heard that the networks weren’t going to take it live, that cable networks weren’t going to take it live, sort of said, ‘Wait a minute, I’m not going to get the attention that I want and this could look bad for me.'”

She mentioned that potential legal issues, and concern about the optics of the event were likely also factors.

Trump has long been fixated on TV ratings, frequently boasting of his ratings during his four years in the White House.

In the wake of the Capitol riot, Trump continued to push election fraud conspiracy theories, and has defended the rioters.