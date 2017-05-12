TRUMP: Maybe we should cancel press briefings because my surrogates can't speak for me 'with perfect accuracy'

NEW YORK CITY — US President Donald Trump lashed out at journalists in a lengthy tweetstorm about how “it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy”during press briefings.

Trump was responding to the fallout from his Thursday NBC News interview about the firing of FBI Director James Comey earlier in the week.

In that interview, Trump trampled all over the White House narrative about why Comey was fired, insisting that he would have fired Comey regardless of whatever recommendation he received from his Department of Justice and admitting that the FBI’s investigation into potential collusion between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials factored into his decision.

Top White House officials such as Vice President Mike Pence and deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders days earlier insisted Trump acted on the recommendation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, only deciding to fire Comey after he received a letter criticising Comey’s handling of the investigation into Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!” Trump tweeted, adding in a subsequent tweet, “Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future ‘press briefings’ and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???”

Trump wrote in an earlier tweet, “The Fake Media is working overtime today!”

He also again promoted the idea that the potential collusion between his campaign and the Russian government was a “fabricated”story.

“Again, the story that there was collusion between the Russians & Trump campaign was fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election,” he wrote.

More from Allan Smith:

NOW WATCH: This video shows all of the US presidents in order of height



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.