TRUMP: 'We should just cancel the election and give it to Trump'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that Hillary Clinton’s policies were “so bad” that the election should be canceled with him declared the winner.

“What a difference this is. Just thinking to myself right now, we should just cancel the election and give it to Trump,” the real-estate mogul said while campaigning in Toledo, Ohio. “What are we having? Her policies are so bad.”

Trump had been in the midst of slamming the Democratic nominee’s tax-policy proposals, claiming her plan would raise taxes on small businesses.

Trump’s comments came amid a day of campaigning in the critical battleground state of Ohio, where he leads recent polls by an average of 1.1 points, according to RealClearPolitics. Trump trails Clinton by a 5.8-point average in national surveys.

In recent weeks, Trump has railed against a supposed “rigged” system of media and political elites working to foil his presidential bid.

Watch his remarks below:

Donald Trump: “We should just cancel the election and just give it to Trump” pic.twitter.com/aM9TKnvqPv

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 27, 2016

