The Trump campaign is making Tulsa rally-goers sign a waiver saying they won't sue if they get the coronavirus but won't say whether event staff will have to do the same

AP Photo/Jim Mone President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to take the stage at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night at his first campaign rally since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the US.

Attendees who have RSVPed to the rally online have to accept a warning about the coronavirus that absolves the Trump campaign and the venue of responsibility for “illness or injury”.

A spokeswoman for the BOK Centre didn’t say whether employees would sign such a waiver, and wouldn’t give further information on what precautions were being taken to prevent the spread among event staff and security.

She couldn’t say how many employees would work the event but told Business Insider that vendors and concession stands would be open Saturday.

On Wednesday, the state of Oklahoma reported its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With just three days until President Donald Trump is scheduled to take the stage in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for his first rally since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the US, details on the safety of the event are hard to come by.

While attendees sign a waiver absolving the campaign and venue of liability if they contract COVID-19, Trump’s campaign, the company that manages the venue, and city officials wouldn’t answer whether event staff would do the same, or offer specifics on how employees working the event would be protected.

The campaign rally is supposed to take place Saturday night at the BOK Centre, a 19,000-seat indoor arena that is blocks from the site of the 1921 Tulsa massacre that destroyed Black Wall Street and killed 300 Black Tulsans.

The rally, which is the president’s first since his March 2 event in Charlotte, North Carolina, was initially scheduled for Friday, though the president moved it to Saturday because it conflicted with Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday that recognises the end of slavery in the US.

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki Freeman Culver stands in front of a mural listing the names of businesses destroyed during the Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Okla., Monday, June 15, 2020, on the other side of what’s historically the city’s white-black dividing line from where President Donald Trump will rally Saturday.

On Monday, Business Insider requested information from representatives for the BOK Centre about who was staffing the rally and whether any private security contractors would be used at the event. On Tuesday, Meghan Blood, a spokeswoman for the ASM Global, the company that manages the venue, told Business Insider that the venue was proceeding with the rally because doing so was allowed under Oklahoma “Open Up and Recover Safely” (OURS) guidelines.

“Government officials have advised that the campaign rally as planned is consistent with the guidance for the OURS plan for entertainment venues, however, in the event that the governing authorities impose new restrictions, we will notify the event organisers immediately,” she said.

State guidelines for entertainment venues read “business owners and event organisers should use their best judgement taking into account factors such as location and size of venue when determining the appropriate levels of social distancing and group size.”

In a separate message, Blood told Business Insider that any questions about venue security should be directed toward the president’s campaign. While the BOK Centre typically uses private security, on Wednesday she said security at the rally would be “taken care of by secret service.” Multiple attempts to reach the Trump campaign went unanswered.

Concession stands will be open during the rally and attendees won’t be required to wear masks

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images The 19,000-seat BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, typically hosts concerts and sporting events, like the NCAA tournament in 2019.

Vendors and the concession stands will be open during the event, Blood said, adding that workers “will be making sure to follow current CDC guidelines.”

Current Oklahoma guidelines for food establishments recommend – but do not require – social distancing among employees and customers.

Blood said she could not say how many employees were working at the Saturday rally because that number was “fluctuating.”

On its website, the venue said it would “enforce” personal protective equipment for employees and increase sanitation for the event:

“BOK Centre is taking extra precautions to increase sanitation efforts for this event and other events moving forward. Employee temperature screenings and necessary personal protective equipment for employees will be enforced. Additional hand sanitizer stations and increased cleaning of high-touch areas will also be conducted.”

Michelle Brooks, a spokesperson for the city of Tulsa, which owns the BOK Centre, told Business Insider to send its staffing questions to Blood. While the city owns the BOK Centre, she said employees of the venue were not considered employees of the city of Tulsa.

Brooks said questions about local law enforcement presence at the Saturday event should be directed to the Tulsa Police Department, which told Business Insider it did not have any information to release about the Saturday event. The Department tweetedTuesday it was working with Secret Service and other agencies to plan for the president’s visit, including any counter-protests.

The city will not bill the campaign for costs such as police overtime and traffic control, Brooks told reporter Dave Levinthal.

2/ Tulsa spox Michelle Brooks tells me the Trump campaign is responsible for costs at the rally venue itself—currently, the @BOKCenter. But: "The city does not have a contract with the campaign & will not bill the campaign" for costs such as police OT & traffic control, she said. — Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) June 17, 2020

Rally-goers are asked to waive their right to sue the BOK Centre and Trump campaign if they contract COVID-19

Rally attendees are asked to sign a waiver before registering for the event that would prevent them from taking legal action against either the Trump campaign or the BOK Centre if they contracted COVID-19 at the rally. The Trump campaign, BOK Centre, and the city of Tulsa did not say whether any security or other employees working at the event would have to make a similar agreement.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the disclaimer read.

On its website, the BOK Centre said it would check attendees temperatures upon entry and provide masks. But attendees won’t be required to wear them, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News on Monday.

Current Oklahoma guidelines recommend – but don’t require – that “outdoor and enclosed large venues such as ballparks and arenas should maintain spaced seating between groups that do not share a household such as every other row empty, staggered seating, or at least two seats empty between parties.”

It’s unclear if the BOK Centre will stagger seating or reduce capacity to follow the state health department’s guidelines.

While the president tweeted nearly a million people had expressed interest in attending the rally, Tulsa officials have said they expect about 100,000. The BOK Centre has a capacity of just over 19,000. Social media users have apparently registered for the free event in an effort to troll the president, so it’s unclear how many actually plan to attend. People will be let on on a first-come, first-served basis.

Public health experts worry the indoor rally could be a superspreader event

As Business Insider’s Aylin Woodward previously reported, experts worry that the Saturday rally could be a coronavirus superspreader event. Time and time again, clusters of cases have been reported after large groups of people spent time together inside, yelling, singing, or talking loudly.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd after speaking at his re-election kickoff rally

Wednesday marked the single biggest daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 since the pandemic began in the state of Oklahoma with 259 new COVID-19 cases.

The majority of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma have been in Tulsa County, according to the state department of health. Tulsa County also hit a new high on Wednesday with 96 new reported cases of the disease.

“The risk certainly applies to everyone present at the location: attendees organisers, staff, security people, and everybody who is inside,” William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University, told Business Insider. “Even people working outside to keep lines orderly and provide security – they are going to have a lot of close contact. Maybe less than they would if they were inside, but nonetheless they will have a lot of exposure.”

Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Bruce Dart, who did not return Business Insider’s request for comment, told Tulsa World he would prefer that the president’s rally be rescheduled.

“I think it’s an honour for Tulsa to have a sitting president want to come and visit our community, but not during a pandemic,” Dart said. “I’m concerned about our ability to protect anyone who attends a large, indoor event, and I’m also concerned about our ability to ensure the president stays safe as well.”

G.T. Bynum, the city’s Republican mayor, has said he’s anxious about the upcoming rally but said he would not use his power,Tulsa World reported.

“Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Centre? Of course,” Bynum said. “As someone who is cautious by nature, I don’t like to be the first to try anything. I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already.”

On Wednesday, Bynum told reporters he would not say whether he believed the president’s rally would be “safe” but said it wasn’t his “decision to make” about whether to postpone the rally,according to KOCO reporter Dillon Richards.

Hundreds of Oklahoma nurses and doctors have urged leaders to cancel Trump’s Tulsa rally over concerns it will be a superspreader event.

A Tulsa judge on Tuesday declined to issue a temporary injunction against the rally that city residents and business owners had requested, according to the Washington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.