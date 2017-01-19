Trump reveals his campaign slogan for 2020

President-elect Donald Trump is already looking ahead to his re-election bid in 2020.

He revealed his next campaign slogan during an interview with The Washington Post published Wednesday.

“Are you ready?” he said. “‘Keep America Great,’ exclamation point.”

Trump then appeared to ask his lawyer on the spot to trademark the slogan, as he did with the phrase “Make America Great Again” for his 2016 campaign.

“Will you trademark and register, if you would, if you like it — I think I like it, right? Do this: ‘Keep America Great,’ with an exclamation point,” Trump reportedly told his lawyer while talking to the Post. “With and without an exclamation. ‘Keep America Great.'”

Trump said he’s looking forward to 2020.

“I never thought I’d be giving [you] my expression for four years [from now],” he told the Post. “But I am so confident that we are going to be, it is going to be so amazing. It’s the only reason I give it to you. If I was, like, ambiguous about it, if I wasn’t sure about what is going to happen — the country is going to be great.”

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama surprise a tearful Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.