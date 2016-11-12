Trump gives blunt, 3-word reply when asked if his campaign rhetoric had gone too far

President-elect Donald Trump expressed no regret for his inflammatory campaign rhetoric in an interview published Friday.

Asked by The Wall Street Journal if he had gone too far during the heated 2016 cycle, Trump offered a blunt response.

“No. I won,” he said.

Trump was strongly criticised for extreme rhetoric he regularly employed to defeat his Republican rivals in the primaries and to triumph over Hillary Clinton in the general election.

The Republican businessman, for instance, suggested Fox News host Megyn Kelly pressed him at a debate because she was menstruating, floated a conspiracy that posited Ted Cruz’s dad was part of the plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy, and mocked a physically disabled New York Times reporter.

Nevertheless, Trump emerged as the victor on Tuesday night, upending the political world with a shock upset over Clinton.

