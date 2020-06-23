The Trump campaign is rethinking massive arena rallies after Saturday's poor turnout in Tulsa

Win McNamee/Getty President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20, 2020.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is rethinking their staple arena rallies after the weak turnout at Saturday’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, sources told CNN.

The campaign had boasted of a huge interest in the event, but only 6,200 people ended up showing up, with coronavirus fears likely being a factor for supporters’ absence.

According to CNN, the campaign has since tabled previous plans to announce another rally in the near future, and advisers say it could be months before they organise another rally.

One source also told CNN the campaign might aim to hold more rallies outdoors, where people might feel more safe from the virus.

President Donald Trump’s massive arena rallies could be a thing of the past after Saturday’s poor turnout in Tulsa.

According to CNN, the Trump campaign is rethinking how they hold political rallies after the disappointment in Oklahoma, where the president spoke to a half-empty arena and they had to cancel an outdoor overflow event due to lack of attendance.

Trump was reportedly furious with the low turnout, and yelled at aides backstage when he saw the empty seats.

People familiar with the matter told CNN that while no decision has been made, the campaign is reconsidering how to hold these events in the future, since Saturday’s attendance numbers show that Trump’s supporters are still wary of gathering in public due to the coronavirus. Six campaign aides had tested positive shortly before the event.

Win McNamee/Getty Supporters wait for the start of a Trump campaign rally at the BOK Centre in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20, 2020.

The campaign also faces a new challenge with TikTok teens and Korean pop fans, who claimed to have reserved hundreds of tickets to the rally in an act of activism, to inflate expectations of attendance numbers.

One campaign source told CNN that holding more rallies in aeroplane hangars could be an option. It was a staple of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the setting could ease the concerns of supporters afraid to meet in an indoor environment.

Before the Tulsa rally, the campaign had tentative plans to announce another rally in the near future, but that has been tabled for the time being, CNN reported.

Some advisors told the outlet that it could be weeks or even months before the campaign organizes another rally.

Officially, the campaign has blamed the weak turnout on media coverage of the coronavirus, protests in the city, and demonstrators who blocked the entrance to the arena. But a New York Times fact check said these claims lacked evidence, since reporters in Tulsa witnessed few interactions between protesters and rally attendees.

