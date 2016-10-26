'Watch what happens to her': Trump campaign goes after Megyn Kelly

Donald Trump’s campaign fired back at Megyn Kelly on Tuesday night after the Fox News anchor squared off with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in a testy interview.

Gingrich, who supports the GOP nominee’s bid for the White House, appeared on the “Kelly File” to discuss the current state of the election. The interview quickly veered off the rails when the subject of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump came up.

Trump social media adviser, Dan Scavino, Jr. tweeted “Megyn Kelly made a total fool out of herself tonight attacking Donald Trump. Watch what happens to her after this election is over,” Scavino’s tweet read.

During the interview, Gingrich was apparently having none of Kelly’s questions about the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

“You are fascinated with sex and you don’t care about public policy,” Gingrich said. The former House speaker appeared nearly breathless when Kelly said “if Trump is a sexual predator, then it is a big story.”

“I’m sick and tired of people like you using language that’s inflammatory that’s not true,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich took issue with the manner in which the media has covered the allegations. More than a dozen women are now accusing Trump of some form of unwanted sexual contact.

Trump has denied the allegations, and vowed to sue his accusers after the election.

