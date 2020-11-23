Trump campaign purges conspiracy-theorist Sidney Powell from legal team

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Sidney Powell, right, speaks next to former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, as members of President Donald Trump’s legal team, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington.

The Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team.

On Sunday, the campaign issued a statement asserting that Powell “is practicing law on her own.”

But just last week the campaign and the Republican Party were promoting a press conference where Powell, along with Rudy Giuliani, alleged a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 election.

Just last week, President Trump’s personal lawyer stood beside another attorney, Sidney Powell, as she baselessly alleged a far-reaching, international conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, one involving hacked voting machines and Venezuelan communists.

That dubious claim was then promoted on social media by the Republican Party.

"We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

By Sunday, however, the president’s campaign team was backing away and claiming it had nothing to do with her.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” read a statement attributed to Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor to President Trump, and Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney who cosigned Powell’s allegations at last Thursday‘s fact-challenged press conference.

“She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team,” the statement continued. “She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”

It is not clear what led to the weekend purge, which comes on the heels of a federal judge throwing out the president’s latest challenge to the results in Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

