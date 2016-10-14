Trump reportedly blocked his campaign from doing opposition research on him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump blocked his campaign staffers from researching his past, according to a report in Bloomberg.

It is common for political campaigns to do opposition research on their own candidates so that they can be prepared to handle any attacks that come their way. But sources told Bloomberg that Trump refused and that it became a contentious issue within the top ranks of his campaign.

Several top advisers who have worked with the Trump campaign since its early days — including former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — asked for his permission to do the research, but Trump reportedly wouldn’t allow it.

Over the past week, the Trump campaign has scrambled to respond to stories about the candidate’s treatment of women. A leaked recording from 2005 showed him making derogatory comments toward women, and stories published in several news outlets this week include new allegations of sexual misconduct dating back years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.