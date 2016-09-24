Trump campaign manager on Ted Cruz endorsement: 'Hell froze over today and it feels like heaven'

The Donald Trump campaign chief turned to Twitter on Friday to react to news that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz would back the Republican nominee for president.

“Hell froze over today,” campaign manager Kellyanne Conway wrote. “And it feels like heaven.”

Conway thanked Cruz and affirmed that she is “#NeverHillary.”

Cruz shocked the political world when he announced that he would support Trump in the November election.

The Texas senator had previously shaded Trump at the GOP convention and spent months on the campaign trail sharply criticising him as unfit to serve as president, and his decision drew sharp condemnation from some members of the Never Trump movement.

“It’s hard to see this as anything other than a political calculation,” Ted Newton, a former communications adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, told Business Insider. “Nothing has changed between the convention and now to warrant a change of mind.”

After refusing to attack each other for months at the outset of the GOP primary, Trump and Cruz feuded intensely on the campaign trail when the Republican field narrowed.

Trump repeatedly questioned whether Cruz’s Canadian birthplace made him ineligible to be president, attacked the looks of his wife in a tweet, and fuelled a conspiracy that suggested his dad was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

When Trump later secured the nomination, Cruz declined to endorse him and delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention urging conservatives to vote their “conscience” in the November election.

Trump later said he would refuse to accept an endorsement from Cruz.

