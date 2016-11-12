Trump campaign manager zings Clinton spokesman with brutal tweet after election

Donald Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Friday replied to an old tweet from Hillary Clinton’s campaign spokesman that highlighted Trump’s supposed long-shot chances of winning the presidency.

“With early vote in NV looking strong, if Clinton also holds MI, it forces Trump to run table in OH-PA-NC-FL,” spokesman Brian Fallon tweeted November 5 in response to tweet that noted Clinton would be campaigning in Michigan.

On Friday, Conway responded:

Thanks for the tip – we ran the four-state OH-PA-NC-FL table indeed and added MI in for good measure. https://t.co/5O3yOy9Sj5

— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) November 11, 2016

Trump was the apparent winner in Michigan, a traditionally blue state, on Election Day in a shock upset over Clinton.

He also took the four key swing states Fallon mentioned — Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida — thereby crushing Clinton in electoral votes. And while Clinton seems to have won the popular vote, Trump’s success in swing states won him the presidency.

