Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tests positive for COVID-19

Andrew Harnik/APBill Stepien, the new Trump 2020 campaign manager, is seen descending Air Force One in October 2018, when he was White House political director.
- Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for COVID-19.
- One senior campaign official told Politico that Stepien is experiencing “mild flu-like symptoms,” and people familiar with his diagnosis told the news outlet that he will quarantine until he recovers.
- Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark is set to take over Stepien’s duties and oversee the Trump campaign’s headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Clark tested negative for the virus, according to the Politico report.
- Stepien’s diagnosis comes after the White House announced President Donald Trump will stay at the Walter Reed Medical Centre for a “few days” to undergo treatment and tests after he tested positive for COVID-19.
- Alongside Trump and Stepien, a number of other individuals in the Trump sphere also tested positive for the virus, including RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, and current Trump advisor Hope Hicks.
- Two senators who attended a White House event for the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court also tested positive for the virus.
- This story is developing.
