Tupac's relative says the Trump campaign was 'clearly disrespectful' to leave a ticket for the late rapper at vice presidential debate

ERIC BARADAT,ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate on October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

President Donald Trump’s campaign left a ticket for Tupac at the vice-presidential debate, according to the New York Post.

The dig comes after a recent interview during which Joe Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, said Tupac is the “best rapper alive.”

Tupac’s family member, Mopreme Shakur, told TMZ that the invitation by the Trump campaign was “clearly disrespectful” to his loved ones.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump’s campaign left the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, a ticket to the vice presidential debate as a dig to Kamala Harris following a recent interview, according to the New York Post.

In an interview with Angela Rye last month, Harris was asked who is “the best rapper alive” in her opinion.

“Tupac,” Harris responded and chuckled when the Democratic vice presidential nominee realised her error.

Angela Rye: "Best rapper alive?" Kamala Harris: "Tupac." Rye: "He's not alive! You say he lives on." KH: "I know, I keep doing that… Who would I say? I mean, there's so many. I mean, you know — there are some I would not mention right now bc they should stay in their lane." pic.twitter.com/SyapR5vQ2R — The Hill (@thehill) September 26, 2020

Trump’s campaign senior adviser, Jason Miller, confirmed that a ticket was left for the 90’s rapper as Vice President Mike Pence and Harris faced off on the debate stage on Wednesday, the New York Post reported.

I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight's debate. A spokesperson responded: "Tupac." Happy Wednesday, everybody. — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 7, 2020

“I can confirm that we have left a ticket for Tupac Shakur, who as we know is Sen. Harris’ favourite rapper alive,” Miller said to journalists during a conference call. “I don’t know if he shows up. I’m personally more of a Biggie fan if he’s still alive, but we will have a ticket waiting for Mr. Shakur.”

A family member of the late rapper, Tupac Shakur, told TMZ Trump’s campaign “was clearly disrespectful” to his loved ones referring to the invitation.

“We should know Trump’s lack of respect for the Black and brown community,” Tupac’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, said to TMZ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.