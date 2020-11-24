Trump's top election lawyer in Wisconsin says he and his wife voted illegally in the campaign's latest legal argument

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images US President Donald Trump arrives to a campaign rally at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin on October 30, 2020.

Jim Troupis, President Donald Trump’s top campaign lawyer in Wisconsin, says he voted illegally.

He asked the Dane County Board of Canvassers to invalidate all in-person absentee ballots, which was a method the state officially offered for returning ballots.

Troupis and his wife both voted in-person absentee, and he even included their names on an exhibit he gave to the Board of Canvassers.

The Trump campaign has so far won none of the election lawsuits they have brought since President-elect Joe Biden won.

President Donald Trump’s top campaign lawyer in Wisconsin is trying to throw out his own vote, arguing that it was illegal.

The attorney, Jim Troupis, has asked the Dane County Board of Canvassers to invalidate all absentee ballots that were cast in person, according to documents obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Troupis and his wife both voted with that method. Their names were even on exhibits that he submitted to the county Board of Canvassers, according to the Journal Sentinel.

“I’m sure I’m on that list,” he told the news outlet.

The instructions on the Wisconsin absentee ballots mailed to voters told residents they could mail them back with a witness signature or return them to their municipal clerk’s office in person before Election Day. If voters used the latter method to cast their ballot, they also had to show photo ID.

Troupis himself is a former Dane County judge. He retired from his own law practice in 2013 but appeared to return to law to represent the Trump campaign. His brother, Chris Troupis, is also representing the Trump campaign, according to Law & Crime. Jim Troupis didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

The Trump campaign requested recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties after President-elect Joe Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. The recounts, which are expected to end before the December 1 ballot certification deadline, have delayed vote certification, and the Trump campaign is using that delay to raise new challenges seeking to invalidate votes.

In addition to in-person absentee ballots, the campaign has asked the Dane County Board of Canvassers to invalidate in-person early ballots, ballots cast by people who said they were indefinitely confined, absentee ballots where clerks filled out part of the witness form, and mail-in ballots without a written application that can be immediately tracked down, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Trump and his allies have experienced resounding losses in court so far, with zero wins out of 22 lawsuits filed.

