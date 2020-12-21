Trump campaign launches yet another lawsuit over Pennsylvania election

Chris McGrath/Getty Images People participate in a protest in support of counting all votes on November 5, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Trump campaign is asking the US Supreme Court to overrule Pennsylvania judges and throw out tens of thousands of mail-in ballots.

President-elect Joe Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.

The outgoing president’s legal team has repeatedly lost in court, having failed to prove Trump’s decisive loss was the product of fraud.

Donald Trump lost Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, but in a last-ditch effort to steal victory from the jaws of defeat, the outgoing president’s legal team is asking the US Supreme Court to throw out over 110,000 mail-in ballots.

Prior to the November election, Pennsylvania’s highest court issued a unanimous decision that mail-in votes should not be rejected solely because a signature on the ballot looked different than the one on file. That and other rulings are at the heart of the Trump legal team’s most recent litigation,The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Under the US Constitution, states administer federal elections. But the Trump campaign, in a petition filed Sunday, asks the US Supreme Court to overrule their counterparts in Pennsylvania and declare tens of thousands of votes “invalid,” despite the fact that voters cast them according to the established rules at the time.

“The petition seeks all appropriate remedies, including vacating the appointment of electors committed to Joseph Biden and allowing the Pennsylvania General Assembly to select their replacements,” Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

The Trump campaign and its allies have not fared well in the courts, however. Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court rejected an effort by Texas and other states to throw out votes in Pennsylvania and other battlegrounds that went for President-elect Joe Biden.

As the Inquirer noted, this latest round of litigation is being led by John C. Eastman, a law professor who previously leveled racially tinged “birther” claims against Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, baselessly suggesting that the daughter of immigrants was not eligible for US citizenship.

Democrats do not appear concerned, courts have previously refused to throw out citizens’ votes. On Twitter, Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman responded to the lawsuit with a series of mocking images, including one depicting the “Trump Campaign” versus “Maths.”

Pennsylvania’s 20 electors cast their votes for President-elect Biden last Monday, formally recognising his victory in the Electoral College.

