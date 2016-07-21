Report: The Trump campaign asked John Kasich to be the 'most powerful vice president in history'

Joe Raedle/Getty Images The Trump campaign reportedly reached out to a Kasich adviser with an unusual offer.

John Kasich isn’t on the best terms with Donald Trump, but that apparently didn’t stop Trump from making his former rival an unusual offer.

Kasich, who dropped out of the presidential race in early May after winning only his home state of Ohio, has declared that he won’t endorse Trump or consider serving as his vice president, calling the entire process “painful.”

While he was still in the race, he argued that Trump was “not really prepared to be president of the United States,” and even made the unusual decision to coordinate with Ted Cruz in a last-ditch effort to stop Trump.

Even now, Kasich won’t attend the Republican National Convention, which is being held in the state he governs.

But according to a Kasich adviser who spoke anonymously with The New York Times, Donald Trump Jr. reached out to him with an enticing proposal for the Ohio governor.

Did Kasich want to serve as vice president? More specifically, as characterised by The Times, the “most powerful vice president ever”?

Trump Jr. reportedly explained that his father’s vice president would be put in charge of foreign and domestic policy. The Kasich adviser then asked what Trump himself would be in charge of if that were the case.

The reply?

“Making America great again,” according to The Times.

This isn’t the first time someone in Trump’s inner circle has suggested that Trump isn’t interested in the day-to-day work of the American presidency. In a May Huffington Post interview, now-campaign-manager Paul Manafort explained what Trump is looking for in a potential running mate.

“He needs an experienced person to do the part of the job he doesn’t want to do,” Manafort said. “He seems himself more as the chairman of the board, than even the CEO, let alone the COO.”

And Trump himself indicated to The New York Times a few weeks ago that he’s not sure if he’ll accept the presidency if he wins.

“I’ll let you know how I feel about it after it happens,” he said.

