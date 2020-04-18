Trump campaign says the president's rallies are 'certain' to return before November, despite doctors pointing to 2021

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Donald Trump pats his bicep and pumps his fist at the end of his rally with supporters in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S. August 15, 2019

Despite all of the evidence to the contrary, President Donald Trump’s campaign is committed to rebooting the rallies.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s director of communications, told ABC News Friday that he is “certain” the rallies will return, first to an undefined notion of “low risk” areas.

“We will get back to those rallies. Never fear, the president is certain that we’re going to be back out there speaking directly to the American people,” Murtaugh said.

The consensus among medical experts pegs large gatherings like concerts, sporting events, and rallies as a major hazard until there is a widely available vaccine, which won’t arrive until well into 2021.

Just a month-and-a-half after President Donald Trump held his last rally in North Carolina, his campaign’s communications director is insisting the show must go on.

Experts have been warning that similar large scale gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, could be dangerous until there is a widely available vaccine.

That likely won’t be until well into 2021.

Facebook, for example, is holding off on holding any big company events until at least June 2021.

The Trump campaign is ignoring that timeline, with Murtaugh only hedging that the rallies would possibly leave seats vacant and be held in “low risk” areas.

Trump held rallies all throughout the month of February, and has raised concerns even among Republican allies by holding lengthy and meandering coronavirus press briefings in their absence.

Dr. Nasia Safdar, the medical director of Infection Control at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics, told ABC News that the 2021 timeline may even be on the optimistic side.

“We hope by [the later part of 2021] we’ll have a vaccine, which might be an ambitious timeline, but that seems the earliest that one might think of doing that,”Dr. Safdar said.

