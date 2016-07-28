Trump campaign: 'Tonight was a sad night for the Democratic Party'

The Donald Trump campaign derided night three of the Democratic National Convention, contending that “instead of dealing with reality,” top Democrats “spoke in cheap, petty terms beneath the dignity of a convention.”

“Tonight was a sad night for the Democratic Party,” Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said in a statement. “They offered no solutions for the problems facing America — in fact, they pretended those problems didn’t even exist.”

He added: “They described a vision of America that doesn’t exist for most Americans, including the seventy per cent of Americans who think our country is on the wrong track. Never has a party been so disconnected from what is happening in our world.”

Night three of the DNC featured speeches from Vice President Joe Biden, vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine, and President Barack Obama. Each slammed Republicans for presenting a dark vision of America during last week’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Miller argued that Republicans were simply confronting America’s problems head on, while Democrats were choosing to ignore them.

“Instead of dealing with reality, they spoke in cheap, petty terms beneath the dignity of a convention,” he said. “Their entire message could be summed up as: things are perfect, let’s not change a single thing.”

Miller continued: “So they resorted to the politics of fear, trying to convince Americans not to vote for change — they spoke on behalf of the big banks and the big elites, not on behalf of suffering Americans. They want to keep the system rigged for their donors. Period. Rigged trade deals, a rigged economy, and open borders that benefit the few at the expense of the many.”

Clinton was formally nominated for president Tuesday by the Democratic Party. She is scheduled to formally accept the nomination during a prime speech Thursday.

