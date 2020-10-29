Trump campaign calls the identity of 'Anonymous' author the 'least impressive, lamest political 'reveal' of all time'

YouTube Former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor was revealed as the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote a 2018 op-ed critical of the president.

The Trump campaign called the reveal that Miles Taylor was the writer of both the “Anonymous” book and the scathing 2018 New York Times op-ed “lame.”

Miles Taylor revealed that he was the author behind the 2018 op-ed on Wednesday.

The op-ed described a “resistance” in Trump’s administration.

A Trump campaign spokesperson called the reveal of the identity of the author behind the critical 2018 New York Times op-ed the “least impressive, lamest political ‘reveal’ of all time,” the Associated Press reported.

Miles Taylor revealed that he was the author behind “A Warning,” a 2019 book written by an anonymous White House official that was critical of the administration, and a 2018 op-ed that described a “resistance” in Trump’s administration.

Trump on Wednesday also claimed he was unaware who Taylor was and falsely alleged the op-ed was “fraud,” and that Taylor had been working alongside the news outlet.

“Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was ‘anonymous’, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him,” Trump wrote in the tweet.

Who is Miles Taylor? Said he was “anonymous”, but I don’t know him – never even heard of him. Just another @nytimes SCAM – he worked in conjunction with them. Also worked for Big Tech’s @Google. Now works for Fake News @CNN. They should fire, shame, and punish everybody…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Trump also riffed about the reveal at an Arizona rally on Wednesday, according to New York Times reporter Annie Karni.

Trump, dismissing Anonymous as a low-level staffer he didn't know: " I thought it might have been Hope Hicks, I thought it might have been Jared." — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) October 28, 2020

Taylor is a former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also said the reveal was anti-climactic.

“I’ve seen more exciting reveals in ‘Scooby-Doo’ episodes. What a monumental embarrassment,” Meadows said in a tweet.

“We do not owe the President our silence. We owe him and the American people the truth,” Taylor wrote in a statement releasing his identity.

“I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years,” he said. “Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals.”

