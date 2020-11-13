Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for COVID-19

Matt Slocum/AP Photo President Donald Trump’s campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski speaks about a court order obtained to grant more access to vote counting operations at the Pennsylvania Convention Centre, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Senior Trump campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski told CNN on Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lewandowski has been part of Trump’s legal effort to overturn election results in several key battleground states.

Lewandowski is the latest in President Donald Trump’s inner circle to test positive for coronavirus in recent days.

Jeff Miller, a Republican strategist and lobbyist who was also at the same White House election night watch party that Lewandowski attended, has tested positive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

And Republic National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters contracted the disease as well, NBC News reported, although it’s unclear where and when he may have picked up the virus.

He recently travelled to Philadelphia to help file a series of lawsuits against city officials based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the state. He attended a press conference outside of the Pennsylvania Convention Centre, a vote-counting site, last Thursday. He also appeared at another press conference in the city with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Saturday, in a parking lot of a landscaping company called Four Seasons.

Lewandowski said he believes he contracted the virus during his trip, according to reporting from The New York Times. He said he is feeling fine and plans to stay at home, CNN reported.

Lewandowski is the latest in Trump’s orbit to test positive for coronavirus within recent days. Lewandowski attended a White House election night party last week, alongside other officials who have since tested positive. The list includes White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign adviser David Bossie, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, White House political director Brian Jack, and former campaign aide Healy Baumgardner.

The Times reported on Wednesday that two still unnamed White House staffers had also tested positive for COVID-19, but it’s unknown whether they attended the November 3 gathering.

Jeff Miller, a Republican strategist and lobbyist who was also at the party, has tested positive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

NBC News reported that Republic National Committee chief of staff Richard Walters contracted the disease as well, but it’s unclear where and when he may have picked up the virus.

