Twitter locked the official Trump campaign account after it referred to the New York Post's dubious story on Hunter Biden

y Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images President Donald Trump and the Twitter logo are seen in this photo illustration from December 1, 2017.

The official Twitter account for the Trump campaign was locked as of Thursday morning, according to communications director Tim Murtaugh.

It follows efforts by platforms to limit the circulation of a dubious New York Post article with incendiary claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Murtaugh tweeted from his personal account a screenshot of the campaign’s account status, showing a notice from Twitter saying it had been locked.

The campaign account’s tweet, which is no longer available, contained “clips of Joe Biden lying,” Murtaugh said, without evidence.

Business Insider has approached Twitter for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

Twitter has locked out @TeamTrump for posting video of clips of Joe Biden lying about never speaking to Hunter about foreign business deals. Includes snips of @nypost exposing the lies. Biden doesn’t dispute the authenticity of the docs. STILL protecting Biden from bad story. pic.twitter.com/VGJPYGiwlU — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) October 15, 2020

Business Insider has contacted Twitter to find out the content of the unavailable tweet that prompted the locking, and asked the reasoning for the account being barred.

Twitter cited the same rule when blocking the circulation of the controversial New York Post article earlier today.

As Business Insider’s Sonam Sheth has reported, the New York Post story has numerous question marks over its accuracy and sourcing.

Conservatives have been in uproar over the actions social media companies have taken to limit the sharing of the New York Post article, as Business Insider’s Tom Porter reported.

It is the second Twitter account of a Trump campaign figure that has been locked for sharing the article, after White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany’s account was also suspended.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey earlier tweeted an admission that company communication over this decision “was not great” and that blocking sharing of links without providing context for the decision was “unacceptable.”

