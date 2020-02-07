Trump called the Russia investigation 'bullshit' in rambling White House acquittal speech

Leah Millis/Reuters President Donald Trump holds a copy of the Washington Post front page as he makes a statement about his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2020.

President Donald Trump called the Russian investigation “bullshit” in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.

“We were treated unbelievably unfairly. You have to understand, we first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’. It was all bullshit,” Trump said.

Trump said that Thursday’s event was more of a “celebration” than a speech, going on to call Democratic leaders “vicious” and “horrible” people.

President Donald Trump on Thursday declared the Russia investigation to be “bullshit” in a speech on his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, which was less a formal address than a campaign rally-style rant.

“We were treated unbelievably unfairly. You have to understand, we first went through ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’. It was all bullshit,” Trump said to an audience in the East Room of the White House, while speaking on live TV.

Trump on national TV: "We were treated unbelievably unfairly. You have to understand, we first went through 'Russia, Russia, Russia'. It was all bullshit." pic.twitter.com/WKGsCk4D0C — Axios (@axios) February 6, 2020

Trump said that Thursday’s event was more of a “celebration” than a speech, and he used it as an opportunity to decry critics and praise Republicans he viewed as loyal.

“Adam Schiff is a vicious, horrible person. Nancy Pelosi is a horrible person,” Trump said, referencing the lead House impeachment manager and the House Speaker. “They’re vicious as hell.”

Without using his name, Trump excoriated Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, the only GOP senator who voted in favour of convicting him for abuse of power. Trump referred to Romney, the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, as “a failed presidential candidate.”

Without saying his name, Trump criticizes Mitt Romney for "using religion as a crutch" and describes him as "a failed presidential candidate." pic.twitter.com/SiUkjFXQov — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 6, 2020

Despite the fact that several Republicans who voted to acquit Trump condemned his behaviour toward Ukraine, including his effort to urge Kiev into launching an investigation into a top 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, Trump during his remarks maintained that he did “nothing wrong.”

“This is really not a news conference, it’s not a speech. It’s not anything. It’s just we’re sort of…it’s a celebration, because we have something that just worked out. I mean, it worked out. We went through hell unfairly, did nothing wrong,” Trump said.

This article will continue to be updated.

