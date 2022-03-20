Trump mocks Lindsey Graham, calling him a ‘progressive senator from South Carolina’

Former President Donald Trump was heard calling South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham a ‘progressive’ at a dinner event at Mar-a-Lago. Greg Nash/Pool/Getty; Mario Tama/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham during a speech at Mar-a-Lago, calling him a “progressive.”

“There are a couple of senators. And we have our progressive senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham,” Trump said at the Lincoln Day fundraising dinner held by the Palm Beach County GOP at Mar-a-Lago.

“He’s a progressive, but he’s our progressive,” Trump added.

Trump’s mocking of Graham came a day after news broke that Graham may have threatened to seek to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office during the Capitol riot.

This was according to excerpts Axios published from “This Will Not Pass,” a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns. Martin and Burns wrote that Graham made a furious call to White House counsel Pat Cipollone during the riot, where he made that threat.

Graham has broken with Trump on several issues in recent months. In January, he criticized Trump for floating the possibility of pardons for Capitol rioters, calling Trump’s idea “inappropriate.”

This prompted Trump to call Graham a RINO, or “Republican-in-name-only,” a term usually reserved for Trump adversaries like Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Graham, however, is known for being a staunch Trump ally and took credit in January for being the one to talk Trump out of doing a press conference on the anniversary of the Capitol riot. Graham also continued to voice his public support for Trump this year, even saying in January that he would not back Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader unless McConnell had a “working relationship” with Trump.